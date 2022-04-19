Producer Narayan Das Narang passes away; Mahesh Babu, Sivakarthikeyan & others offer condolences

Popular Telugu producer and the president of Telugu Film Chamber Narayan Das Narang passed away on Tuesday at Star hospital while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the producer was suffering from health issues for a few months and his funeral will take place today in Hyderabad.

Several Tollywood personalities are expected to attend the last rites to pay their respects and offer condolences to his family. Narayan Das Narang is survived by his son Sunil Narang, who is also a leading film producer and exhibitor.

Narayan Das Narang began his career as a movie financer in the 1980s, and has financed over 650 films spanning four decades. Narayan Das had been a successful producer in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. His SVCLLP Production House is one of the busiest production houses in Tollywood. He is the owner of Asian Cinemas, one of the most popular chains of multiplexes in the country. He recently bankrolled movies like Naga Shaurya starrer Lakshya and Naga Chaitanya starrer Love Story. The senior producer is also bankrolling the forthcoming huge budgeted movies The Ghost with Nagarjuna, directed by Praveen Sattaru, Sekhar Kammula's directorial D 46, with Tamil superstar Dhanush and an untitled movie with Sivakarthikeyan.

Mahesh Babu, Sivakarthikeyan, Sudheer Babu, and many other celebs took to Twitter to pay tribute to Narayan Das Narang and offer condolences to his family.

Sivakarthikeyan also turned emotional as he paid tribute to veteran producer with a pic as he tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of our beloved producer Shri #Narayandasnarang sir. My condolences to @asiansuniel sir and his family members,May his soul Rest In Peace."

Also Read: Nagarjuna arrives at veteran producer Narayan Das Narang's funeral