Producer P Ram Mohan shares THIS update about Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi's film Love Story; Find Out

According to news reports, P Ram Mohan states that the cast and crew of Love Story still needs close to 15 days of filming work in order to complete the film.

The southern film, Love Story will have actor Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead. The film is helmed by ace director Sekhar Kammula. Now, the latest news reports, suggest that producer P Ram Mohan has revealed details about the shooting of the film that needs to be completed. According to news reports, P Ram Mohan states that the cast and crew of Love Story still need close to 15 days of filming work in order to complete the film. The team was hoping to get permission to shoot post the lockdown situation in the country.

But, going for the current scenario, it does not look possible for any film to conduct its filming work. The country is under lockdown due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The latest update about the lockdown situation comes in the form of an extension in the lockdown for two more weeks from May 4 onwards. Not just in India, the films across the globe have been impacted severely, due to the Coronavirus scare. Many south films have postponed their launch and the remaining had suspended the filming work on their respective films.

Films across the world have postponed their releases owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Now, with the latest update on the Coronavirus situation in the country, the south drama Love Story with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi will most probably get delayed further.

