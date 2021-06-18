Producer RB Choudhary issues clarification after Vishal’s police complaint against him

RB Choudhary stated that he handed over the documents to late director Shivakumar, but was unable to find it after his demise.

Last week, actor and producer Vishal took to his social media space and stated that he has filed a complaint against producer RB Choudhary for not returning his documents and claiming to have lost it. Now, the ace producer has issued a statement, where he has issued his stand. In the statement, Choudhary sated that the documents were given to director Shivakumar of Rettai Jadai Vayasu fame after Vishal cleared the dues. But they were unable to find the documents after Shivakumar’s demise.

He mentioned in the statement, “After Vishal cleared the dues for Irumbu Thirai, the documents were given to director Shivakumar. However, Sivakumar passed away due to a heart attack, and we are unable to find the documents. The lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic further added trouble and we are yet to place the documents". He concluded the post saying, note, “I request the bearers of the document to return the same to me, or to Vishal, or to the police”.

For the unversed, Vishal took to his Twitter space last week and stated that financier RB Choudary failed to return his documents even months after the debts that Vishal took from him, were cleared. Apparently, Choudary has misplaced the documents. Calling the act unacceptable, Vishal stated that he has filed a police complaint. “It’s unacceptable that Mr #RBChoudhary failed to return the Cheque Leaves, Bonds & Promissory Notes months after repaying the loan to him for the Movie #IrumbuThirai, he was evading giving excuses & finally told he has misplaced the documents. We have lodged a complaint with Police”, he wrote.

Credits :Cinema Express

