Producer SS Lalit Kumar reveals Thalapathy Vijay said THIS to him after watching Chiyaan Vikram’s Mahaan

Karthik Subbaraj’s 2022 action thriller film, Mahaan, which featured Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram in the lead roles was a massive success. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic briefly resurfacing at the beginning of the year, the film was forced to have a direct OTT release.

The film talks about personal freedom and freedom of choice and deals with the relationship between a father and son. The film was bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. In a recent interview with Sun News, the producer revealed that Thalapathy Vijay called him after watching the film. The producer said that the Master actor ‘scolded’ him for releasing the film via OTT, and added that the film deserved to have a theatrical release. He added that the film was a definite theater experience, which did not happen unfortunately.

More about Mahaan

Mahaan is a 2022 action thriller film helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film featured the father-son duo Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram in the lead roles, marking their first collaboration in a film together. The film also featured Simran, Bobby Simha, Aadukalam Naren, Gajraj, Balaji Sakthivel, and many more in prominent roles.

The music for the film was composed by Santhosh Narayanan, a frequent collaborator of Karthik Subbaraj. The film received critical, as well as commercial acclaim with the performances, music, and cinematography receiving a special mention.

Thalapathy Vijay and Chiyaan Vikram on the work front

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film, Leo, which has Lokesh Kanagaraj at its helm, is produced by SS Lalit Kumar, under Seven Screen Studio. The film features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mathew Thomas, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and more. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film has received mixed to positive responses from the audience.

As for Chiyaan Vikram, he was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.. The actor is next set to be seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s much-anticipated film Dhruva Natchathiram, which is set to release on November 24. Additionally, he is also a part of Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming film Thangalaan.

