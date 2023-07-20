Project K actor Kamal Haasan shows ‘write way to fly’; shares a pic from his flight to San Diego

The Indian film industry is set to witness one of its all-time greatest casting coups in Project K, the highly anticipated upcoming science fiction fantasy film. The much-awaited movie features pan-Indian star Prabhas in the lead role, while celebrated actress Deepika Padukone appears as the female lead. Legendary actor Kamal Haasan is playing the lead antagonist in the film. Project K, which is helmed by talented filmmaker Nag Ashwin is set to have its grand launch at the San Diego Comic-Con event, soon.

Kamal Haasan shows ‘write way to fly’ as he shares a pic from his flight

As reported earlier, the lead actor Prabhas and team Project K are set to launch the highly anticipated sci-fi fantasy film at the special panel which will be held at the San Diego Comic-Con event. Kamal Haasan, who is reportedly making a comeback to negative roles with the Nag Ashwin directorial, is also attending the prestigious event.

Recently, the veteran actor-filmmaker who has already landed in San Diego for the prestigious event, took to his official social media handles and shared a special picture from his flight. In the photo, Kamal Haasan is seen busy writing on his iPad, while he is on his way to San Diego. "The write way to fly #k," the National Award-winner captioned his post, hinting that something massive is in store for the film fanatics, who are waiting for Project K.

Check out Kamal Haasan's Instagram post, below:

Project K: Here's what we know

Legendary Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Disha Patani are playing pivotal roles in Project K. If the reports are to be believed, the highly anticipated Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer is titled Kaal Chakra. However, as reported earlier, we will have to wait till July 21, Friday to know the actual title and further details of the Nag Ashwin directorial. As per the updates, the team will reveal the official title, first look poster, official teaser, and release date of the much-awaited film, at the panel which will be held at the San Diego Comic-Con event.

