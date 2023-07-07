Project K becomes first Indian film to debut at San Diego Comic Con; Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika to attend

Prabhas' upcoming film Project K is only getting bigger and bigger with each update. On Thursday, the makers announced that Project K will be launched officially at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con event, on July 19. Interestingly, the pan-Indian project becomes the first film to make its debut at San Diego Comic-Con, 2023. During the event, the team will unveil the film's title, trailer, and release date to the audience.

The big announcement was made by sharing a special poster of Prabhas as a caricature. He looks enormously strong as a superhero with special powers. The SDCC celebration will commence with an exciting panel featuring special guests Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Superstars Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone alongside the National award-winning director Nag Ashwin, on the 20th of July.

Project K title, trailer, and release date to launch at San Diego Comic-Con

Expressing his delight about this exclusive event, director Nag Ashwin said, "India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.”

Producer Ashwini Dutta expressed his excitement, stating, "As one of the oldest production houses in the Indian Film Industry, we are very proud to embark on this extraordinary journey. Joining forces with some of the biggest superstars of our nation, we are breaking new ground and pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema. This is a proud moment for all the Indian audiences who have been wanting to see Indian Cinema on the global map. Comic Con is that world stage for us."

About Project K

Project K will reportedly revolve around a futuristic concept based on Hindu mythology. Deepika Padukone is the female lead, Kamal Haasan will be seen as an antagonist. Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani will be seen in an important role. The pan-Indian film is set to release in two parts, and the first installment is expected to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024, on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

