Project K Breaking News: Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer

Finally, the much-awaited news is out! Kamal Haasan is on board as an antagonist in Nag Ashwin's Project K featuring Prabhas with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. The official announcement regarding the same is finally out by the makers of Project K. It will indeed be interesting to see Kamal Haasan and Prabhas lock horns on the big screen in one of the biggest Pan-Indian projects.

All eyes are on Project K!

Project K will witness heavy graphics and the captain of the ship, Nag Ashwin is leaving no stone unturned to make it as grand as possible. The makers of the Prabhas starrer have almost completed 70 percent of the shoot. Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan have about a few weeks of shoot to complete.

Earlier, the buzz was Vikram star Kamal Haasan is being paid a whopping Rs 150 crore to play an antagonist in Prabhas' Project K. Yes, you read that right! And it is said to be double the amount of what Prabhas, as a lead actor is being paid for the film. Kamal Haasan's entry has definitely got Project K bigger and better.

Kamal Haasan will be appearing in a never-seen-before role in the futuristic sci-fi action film. Project K was officially announced on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films. The Nag Ashwin directorial will apparently be released in two parts- the first installment is expected to hit the theatres on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Project K Title and Motion Poster Update

Project K, another highly anticipated film of Prabhas after Adipurush, will have its title and motion poster, reportedly to be launched at a grand event in the USA. The film, tentatively called Project K, will get a new name soon.

