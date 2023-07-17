Project K: Deepika Padukone looks fierce in first look from Prabhas starrer; Internet loves it

Project K, the highly anticipated fantasy science fiction film is undoubtedly one of the most-hyped upcoming projects produced by the Telugu film industry. The movie features pan-Indian star Prabhas in the lead role, while famous Bollywood star Deepika Padukone appears as the female lead. Project K, which is helmed by the talented filmmaker Nag Ashwin, is now set to have its grand launch at the San Deigo Comic-Con event, this weekend. Meanwhile, the makers recently treated the film fanatics by revealing Deepika Padukone's first look from the film.

Deepika Padukone looks fierce in her Project K first look

The makers of Project K, Vyjayanthi Movies took to their official social media handles on July 17, Monday and dropped the highly anticipated first look of leading lady Deepika Padukone's first look, from the Nag Ashwin directorial. "A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from Project K," reads the Twitter post of the legendary production banner. "First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA)," the post further reads.

The gorgeous actress looks simply fierce in her first look from Project K, which features her in a rustic avatar. Deepika Padukone is seen in a brownish-grey outfit that reminds us of a war suit, and her eyes look intense. She completed her look with a free hairdo and a no-make-up look. From the first look, it is evident that the Bollywood star might be playing a warrior or have an action-packed role in the Prabhas starrer. However, netizens are going gaga over Deepika Padukone's Project K look, which is now going viral.

Check out Deepika Padukone's Project K look, below:

All about Project K

If the latest rumors are to be believed, the highly anticipated Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer has been officially titled Kaal Chakra. However, we will have to wait till Project K official launch at the San Deigo Comic-Con, to know the real title of Nag Ashwin's ambitious film. As reported earlier, the Project K team will reveal the title, first look, first teaser, and release date of the film at the grand event.

Kamal Haasan, the legendary actor is playing the lead antagonist in Project K, which features Bollywood's veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. Popular actress Disha Patani is appearing in a pivotal role in Project K, which is currently in the final stages of its making. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the songs and original score for the film. The rest of the cast and crew of Project K are expected to be revealed after the film's Comic-Con launch.

