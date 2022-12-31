Project K Episode 1, Re-Inventing The Wheel: Sneak peek into the world of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer
Prabhas starrer Project K makers have released episode 1 of 'From Skratch: Re-inventing the wheel', which shows the process undergone to make a wheel.
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project K is the costliest movie of the production house, Vyjayanthi movies. This Sci-if thriller with a budget of around Rs 500 crores, is said to be one of the highest-budgeted movies ever in Indian cinema. Rebel Star's futuristic film under the direction of creative director Nag Ashwin is making the right noise ever since its inception. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand film and give the audience a top-notch experience in cinemas.
Director Nag Ashwin has taken special care of the script and other pre-production formalities as well. The makers took assistance from a leading brand in developing future automobiles for the film. As a New Year's treat, the makers of Project K have released episode 1 called, 'From Skratch: Re-inventing the wheel', which shows the process undergone to make a wheel. Yes, Nag Ashwin spent enough time making a wheel.
Of course, it’s not a regular wheel. The interesting and fun part is the team made a mockery of Nag Ashwin for his enthusiasm to design and make the wheel. However, the final outfit left everyone amazed on the set. Producer Priyanka Dutt’s involvement can also be noticeable in the video. There is much more to come in the series of 'From Skratch'.
Check out the Sneak Peek video below:
For the unversed, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is playing a lengthy and significant role in the movie, whereas Deepika Padukone is the female lead opposite Prabhas. Amitabh Bachchan’s character is immortal and inspired by Ashwatthama from Mahabharata.
It’s a high-on VFX film
As earlier we revealed, Nag Ashwin and the team have created a fictional conflict of World War 3 in the film, and despite being a VFX-heavy team, the core USP of the film lies in the drama and emotions. The makers of the Prabhas starrer will take a few months more to complete the project and are eyeing a Summer 2024 release.
Hollywood action directors
As earlier we reported, multiple Hollywood-based action directors are working on the film to design the epic battle unfold on the screen. The camera quality and green screen set up is also top-notch to make an IMAX experience,” informed the source.
Celebrating 50 memorable years, Tollywood’s leading production house Vyjayanthi Movies is producing this golden jubilee project prestigiously on a high budget. Ashwini Dutt is the producer.
