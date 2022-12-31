Project K Episode 1, Re-Inventing The Wheel: Sneak peek into the world of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project K is the costliest movie of the production house, Vyjayanthi movies. This Sci-if thriller with a budget of around Rs 500 crores, is said to be one of the highest-budgeted movies ever in Indian cinema. Rebel Star's futuristic film under the direction of creative director Nag Ashwin is making the right noise ever since its inception. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand film and give the audience a top-notch experience in cinemas. Director Nag Ashwin has taken special care of the script and other pre-production formalities as well. The makers took assistance from a leading brand in developing future automobiles for the film. As a New Year's treat, the makers of Project K have released episode 1 called, 'From Skratch: Re-inventing the wheel', which shows the process undergone to make a wheel. Yes, Nag Ashwin spent enough time making a wheel.

Of course, it’s not a regular wheel. The interesting and fun part is the team made a mockery of Nag Ashwin for his enthusiasm to design and make the wheel. However, the final outfit left everyone amazed on the set. Producer Priyanka Dutt’s involvement can also be noticeable in the video. There is much more to come in the series of 'From Skratch'. Check out the Sneak Peek video below: