Project K: Glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan's character from Prabhas starrer out on the veteran star's birthday

As Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 80th birthday today, the makers of his highly-awaited drama Project K have unveiled the gripping preview of the film starring Prabhas. The picture shows a fist with a cloth wrapped around it and the words, "Legends are immortal". They captioned the Twitter post, "A powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades! Can't wait to show the world the new avatar you've unleashed this time. Here's to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you're the force behind us @SrBachchan sir - Team #ProjectK.".

