Project K is now titled Kalki 2898 AD; Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s film promises futuristic movie experience

Project K, the highly anticipated science fiction fantasy film has finally got its official title. The much-awaited film, which features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, has been titled Kalki 2898 AD. The makers revealed the official title of the Nag Ashwin directorial with the highly promising Project K glimpse video, which was launched at the prestigious San Deigo Comic-Con event and simultaneously on social media. The Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse suggests that the Indian film audiences are in for a never-seen-before experience.

Kalki 2898 AD to present a futuristic cinematic experience

The unique and highly interesting first glimpse video of Kalki 2898 AD suggests that the science fiction fantasy film revolves around a dark, destructive world that is set in the future. The protagonists, played by Telugu superstar Prabhas and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone are seen trying hard to fight evil and save their world which is futuristic but still reminds us of the medieval ages with its aesthetics. While their people suffer at the hand of poverty and misery, the lead pair is seen fighting against all odds to find hope, in the backdrop of war and mythological symbols.

Along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, legendary Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, senior actor Pasupathi, and several other prominent cast members of Project K aka Kalki, 2898 AD make quick appearances in the first glimpse video. However, the makers have kept the character of Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor who reportedly plays the lead antagonist in the film, still under wraps.

Check out Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse video, below:

An exciting, risky idea

The Project K glimpse suggests that the movie revolves around a unique subject where the future meets unexplored concepts of Hindu mythology - as the title suggests - Lord Vishnu's 10th avatar, Kalki. Well, this concept sounds highly exciting and extremely risky, at the same time. From the Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse video, it is evident that director Nag Ashwin and his team are set to explore a never-seen-before territory in Indian cinema, especially the Telugu film industry, with this ambitious project.

"When the world is taken over by darkness, a force will rise...," says the first glimpse video, which hasn't revealed any further details about the film's plot or the characters played by its main star cast. However, more updates on the film, including its release date, are expected to be out very soon.

