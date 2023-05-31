Project K: Kamal Haasan in talks to play antagonist role in Prabhas starrer?

Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin's Project K is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The film is known for its star-studded cast and reportedly it's going to get bigger now. As per the latest reports, Kamal Haasan is being considered for an important role in the pan-Indian film. He is likely to play the role of antagonist.

According to the latest reports, the biggest superstar of Tamil, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is likely to play the villain role in the film. The makers have approached the actor to lock horns with Prabhas in the sci-fi film. While talks are still on, nothing has been finalised as of now.

It is reported that Kamal Haasan is being offered Rs 150 crores as his remuneration for the role in Project K. If things get finalised, the actor is expected to allot 20 days for shooting his portions in the film. However, nothing is confirmed. It is also said that there is no truth to the reports about his salary.

About Project K

Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani will be seen in an important role. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, this sci-fi thriller is being made on a huge budget of around Rs 500 crores, and is said to be one of the highest-budgeted movies ever in Indian cinema. Project K will hit theaters worldwide on January 12, 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Project K will be made in two parts. The vision and plot point of Project K is so big that the makers have decided to make it a 2-part film. While the first part will establish the world and conflict of this magnum opus, entire drama will unfold in the second half, much like what happened in the Bahubali Franchise.

Kamal Haasan's upcoming film

The actor has commenced the shoot of silver bullet sequences in Chennai. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Red Giant Movies, the film's cast also includes names like Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha and others.