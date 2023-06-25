Project K: Kamal Haasan recalls being a dance assistant 50 years ago; Talks about working with Prabhas, Big B

Kamal Haasan joining Project K has undoubtedly made this project one of the greatest casting coups ever. All eyes are now on Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer.

Written by Khushboo Ratda Updated on Jun 25, 2023
Kamal Haasan talks about his role in Project K
Filmmaker Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Project K has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Being hailed as one of the biggest Pan-Indian films, the film stars Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in the lead. Now, the makers have made a huge announcement of Kamal Haasan joining the biggest cast of Project K. 

Producers, Vyjayanthi Movies have announced that Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has come on board and will play a crucial role in the film. Kamal Haasan joining Project K has undoubtedly made this project one of the greatest casting coups ever.

Confirming the news, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan said in an official statement said, "50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co-stars, Mr Prabhas and Ms Deepika are also of that generation. I have worked with Amit Ji before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process."

He further added, "I am eagerly waiting for project K . Whatever position the audience place me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep me applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for Project K. With our director Nag Ashwin’s vision I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema." 

Meanwhile, director Nag Ashwin took to Twitter and called Kamal Haasan a legend. "This man is a legend...and a legend is what we needed for this role. Can't wait to learn and make something timeless sir," read the director's tweet. 

Project K is a multilingual sci-fi produced by Vyjayanthi Movies that completes its fifty glorious years in the history of filmmaking. The film is gearing up for a big release in 2024! 
 

