Project K: Kamal Haasan recalls being a dance assistant 50 years ago; Talks about working with Prabhas, Big B

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Project K has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Being hailed as one of the biggest Pan-Indian films, the film stars Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in the lead. Now, the makers have made a huge announcement of Kamal Haasan joining the biggest cast of Project K.

Producers, Vyjayanthi Movies have announced that Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has come on board and will play a crucial role in the film. Kamal Haasan joining Project K has undoubtedly made this project one of the greatest casting coups ever.

Confirming the news, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan said in an official statement said, "50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co-stars, Mr Prabhas and Ms Deepika are also of that generation. I have worked with Amit Ji before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process."

He further added, "I am eagerly waiting for project K . Whatever position the audience place me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep me applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for Project K. With our director Nag Ashwin’s vision I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema."

Nag Ashwin about Kamal Haasan in Project K

Meanwhile, director Nag Ashwin took to Twitter and called Kamal Haasan a legend. "This man is a legend...and a legend is what we needed for this role. Can't wait to learn and make something timeless sir," read the director's tweet.

Project K is a multilingual sci-fi produced by Vyjayanthi Movies that completes its fifty glorious years in the history of filmmaking. The film is gearing up for a big release in 2024!



