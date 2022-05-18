ProjectK: Nag Ashwin reveals Prabhas looks 'super cool' in introduction scene; Shares details about shoot

After the critically acclaimed and box office success of Mahanati, National Award winning Director Nag Ashwin, will be collaborating with the Rebel Star Prabhas for his next. The yet to be titled movie is tentatively being referred to as #Projectk and is one of the anticipated films of Indian cinema. Fans are eagerly waiting for the updates of #Prabhas21, as it boasts a star-studded cast from different lingual industries.

On Tuesday, the filmmaker revealed that he has completed filming the first schedule, including the introduction scene of Prabhas. The director also added that the actor looks very cool in it and will be feast for fans. When asked about updates, Nag Ashwin said that there's time for updates as there is a long time for the release.

ProjectK is touted to be a sci fi drama and will be shot on a big budget and have plenty of visual effects. Deepika Padukone is the leading lady and Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will be playing a pivotal lengthy role in the film. Legendary filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, of Aditya 369 fame, was roped in as the mentor of the film. Dani Sanchez Lopez is the cinematographer and Mickey J. Meyer is the music composer for ProjectK.

Bollywood's stunning beauty Disha Patani joined the shoot of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's big-budget movie Project K recently.

