Project K: Next schedule of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer likely to start soon

After Radhe Shyam and Salaar, Prabhas will star alongside Bollywood star Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's Project K. Even before any teaser or trailer, the project has the audiences enthusiastic for the movie. The latest buzz around the film is that the makers are gearing up to resume the film’s shoot shortly.

This much-talked-about film is currently at the early stages of production and for now, the makers are working on the forthcoming schedule of the film. It is believed that the makers are currently preparing the pre-production for the film. Reports suggest that the upcoming schedule of Project K is likely to take place in Hyderabad and will start from the second week of February. With Prabhas and Deepika Padukone part of the schedule, it is expected to be a long one.

It is further believed that some crucial sequences featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be shot in this schedule. Although there is no news on Amitabh Bachchan, it is likely that the actor will also be a part of the upcoming schedule.

In the meantime, the first schedule of the highly anticipated project was also shot in Hyderabad, and was wrapped up quickly.

Prabhas’s next is touted to be a sci-fi project and will mark the first collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.