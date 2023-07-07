Project K: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will launch movie at San Diego Comic-Con; Kamal Haasan to attend

Project K, the sci-fi fantasy thriller is unarguably one of the most anticipated upcoming pan-Indian films in Indian cinema. The prestigious project, which features Telugu superstar Prabhas and celebrated Bollywood star Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, has created quite a stir among film fanatics with its highly innovative posters and glimpses. Interestingly, now the makers have now dropped a massive update on the official launch of the Nag Ashwin directorial, to the much excitement of cine-goers.

Project K to have its official launch at San Deigo Comic-Con

The sci-fi fantasy film, which marks the first onscreen collaboration of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, is set to launch officially at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con event, on July 19, Wednesday. This is a massive accomplishment for the Nag Ashwin directorial, as it will thus emerge as the first-ever Indian film to get its official launch at Comic-Con. According to the latest reports published by Variety, the SDCC celebrations will be kickstarted with team Project K offering the audience a first look of their ambitious project.

"Project K team will host a panel named ‘This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic’ during which the film’s full title, teaser, and release date will be officially announced," confirms the reports published by Variety. Along with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who plays the lead antagonist in the project, will also attend the panel.

The team will also be a part of a performance that will be held at Comic-Con's largest stage. Vyjayanthi Movies, the production banner confirmed the reports with a social media post, recently. Bollywood's legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Disha Patani, who play key roles in Project K, might give the highly anticipated event a miss.

Check out the Twitter post of Vyjayanthi Movies, below:

Team Project K releases official statement

The makers of the Nag Ashwin later confirmed the reports with an official statement. "This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film," the producers said in their statement.

About Project K

The highly anticipated project, which marks Prabhas's first collaboration with director Nag Ashwin, has been under production for over a year now. Deepika Padukone is making her Telugu cinema debut with the film, which reportedly revolves around a futuristic concept based on Hindu mythology. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani essay the other pivotal roles in Project K. Santhosh Narayanan composes the songs and original score. The rest of the star cast and technical crew are expected to be revealed post the official launch of the film.

