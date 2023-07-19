Project K: Prabhas as indestructible force in FIRST look of Nag Ashwin directorial; Twitterati disappointed?

Finally, the first look of Prabhas from Project K has been out and Twitter has a lot to say about this look. In just a few days, the original title of Project K will be out. Fans are eagerly excited about the film and have been coming up with various assumptions about what the film will be titled. The film has undergone multiple postponements; through all of them, the fans have stood by Nag Ashwin and his vision.

Check out what Twitter thought about Prabhas' first look from Project K here:

Already, Project K has been referred to by many as a film that will be inventive in not just Telugu cinema but also Indian cinema as a whole. Just the fact that the makers chose to release the film’s trailer and title at a global event like San Diego Comic-Con is enough to get an idea of how ambitious the scale of Project K really is.

Currently, the film is touted for release in early 2024. It is certain that whenever it is released, fans will flood to watch this Nag Ashwin spectacle. The film stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. For Prabhas, Project K’s success is important, as his last few films have been duds at the box office. All his films after the Baahubali franchise failed to live up to people's expectations.



If Prashanth Neel’s Salaar succeeds like the director’s previous film, KGF, and if Project K also turns out to be a hit, Prabhas will be back on track again. Right now, all signs point to Project K doing well; hopefully, that is indeed the case.

