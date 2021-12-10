Project K: Prabhas to join Deepika Padukone for an important schedule in Hyderabad today

Deepika Padukone and Baahubali star Prabhas will be sharing the screenspace for the very first time in Nag Ashwin's next. Tentatively called Project K, the makers of the film have kickstarted the shoot for an important schedule in Hyderabad. While Deepika Padukone joined the team last week, Prabhas will begin with the shoot from today.

According to reports, the makers have created a massive set at Ramoji Film City and director Nag Ashwin is leaving no stone unturned to make this dream project granduer. Vyjayanthi Movies recently welcomed Deepika Padukone with a heartwarming note and hamper.

The note read, "To the daughter of the South, who’s been ruling the hearts globally. To the princess of the nation, who’s cherished as a treasure. Welcome home DP! Come, let’s conquer the world together,” the note read. The makers also shared the photo on their social media handles and welcomed “Queen".

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan already gave the muhurat shot for the much-awaited Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer.

Earlier as he announced this mega project, Nag Ashwin in a statement had said that story of the film will remain in the hearts of the audience for years. He said, "I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come."

