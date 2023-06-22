Project K: Prabhas starrer title and motion poster to be unveiled in the US? Know details

Prabhas has been going through a dry spell at the movies lately. None of his films after Baahubali managed to replicate its success. Fans of the Mirchi actor are waiting for him to make a comeback. And with his two big releases, Project K and Salaar, he definitely seems to be heading in the right direction.

Prabhas starrer Project K to get a title soon

After news came out that the Salaar teaser would release in the first week of July, there is even more good news for Prabhas fans. Project K, another highly anticipated film of the actor, will have its title and motion poster launched at an event in the USA. The film, tentatively titled Project K, will get a new name soon. The event is touted to take place in the first half of July.

The event is expected to be grand, as grand as the cast of the film, which comprises Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, along with Prabhas. Things seem to be getting better for the actor on the professional front with two highly anticipated films.

Return to form for Prabhas

Prabhas has been going through a rough patch in his film career for the last few years. After he attained nationwide success with the mega success of the Baahubali franchise, it seemed as if nothing could possibly go wrong for the actor. But ever since the colossal success of both Baahubali films, the actor has failed to live up to expectations in the films that followed.

After Baahubali, Darling, as he is lovingly referred to by fans, has done Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush. All of these films not only turned out to be less than expected but were also severely panned. But Salaar and Project K can help turn around his career.

Speaking of Project K, the movie is directed by Nag Ashwin, who previously directed the 2018 film Mahanati, based on the life of legendary actress Savitri. Keerthy Suresh went on to win a National award for the film, and seeing what the film did for her, it can be expected that a similar turn of events will happen for Prabhas as well.

Nag Ashwin, as a director, is known to elicit good performances from his cast, and hopefully, Project K is going to be no different. The film's music score is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic.

Produced by Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, the film has a huge budget and can end up becoming one of the most expensive films to be made in Indian cinema.

