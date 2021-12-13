Project K: Prabhas treats Deepika Padukone with delicious food as they wrap up the new schedule in Hyderabad

Deepika Padukone clearly had a gala time shooting with Prabhas in the first schedule of their much-awaited untitled Pan-India project. Tentatively called Project K, the makers have wrapped up the new schedule in Hyderabad. On the last of the shoot, Prabhas treated Deepika Padukone with a seven-course meal.

One can see, biryani, kebabs and other legendary dishes in the picture. Sharing a glimpse of the same, DP wrote, "IfYouKnowYouKnow." In the other picture from the flight, the Bajirao Mastani actress wrote, "You were lovely Hyderabad until we meet again..."

Take a look:

Everything looks super yummy, isn't it?

Also Read: Ram Charan to Alia Bhatt, 'I was shy to talk because you're so beautiful,' as she complaints on being ignored

Nag Ashwin in a statement had said that story of the film will remain in the hearts of the audience for years. He said, "I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come."

Project K also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in an important role.