Project K to Kalki 2898 AD: BTS journey of Prabhas starrer's debut at Comic-Con; Don't miss the VIDEO

A lot has already been said about Kalki 2898 AD’s historic debut at San Diego Comic-Con. The film, formerly referred to as Project K, created history by becoming the first ever Indian film to debut at the global event. Now, the makers have released a video that encompasses the film’s journey from Project K to Kalki 2898 AD.

The video is sure to hit you right in the feels as it captures the momentous moment up close and personal. The video is certainly going to pull at the heartstrings of those who watch it and remind them how big of a feat Kalki 2898 AD has achieved with this Comic-Con debut.

Audience collectively chants once more after the teaser of Kalki 2898 AD debut at Comic-Con

Relive Prabhas and Kamal Haasan starrer film’s journey from Project K to Kalki 2898 AD

The video encapsulating Kalki 2898 AD’s Comic-Con journey was shared by the film’s production company, Vyjayanthi Movies. Even though the video is less than 2 minutes long, it perfectly captures the euphoria among fans who witnessed the film's debut at Comic-Con. Amitabh Bachchan was not physically present at Comic-Con but instead joined the film’s team via Zoom.

Those who were present at the event were Prabhas, Nag Ashwin, Kamal Haasan, and Rana Daggubati, while Deepika Padukone chose to skip Comic-Con. The film is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, and producers C Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt were also present at the event.

The most heartfelt moment in the video belonged to Aswani Dutt when he said, "It took 50 years of my hard work to reach Amitji, Kamalji, and my friend Prabhas''. While he mentioned the latter’s name, he also gently patted the Saaho actor’s back. The audience could not stop their cheers and claps after the debut of the teaser. When the fans chanted once more, the teaser was played again at the venue.



Truly, the video is enough proof that the success of Kalki 2898 AD at a global level is something for the entire country to be proud of. Hopefully, the film will be successful in getting similar responses from the audience. The Nag Ashwin directorial aims high and has gone all out with its ambition.

