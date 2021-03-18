Promotional Wardrobe: Kajal Aggarwal's looks for Mosagallu are all about being fierce, feminine and flirty

Kajal Aggarwal has a penchant for playing around with her style and her promotional wardrobe for Mosagallu is proof.

Celebrities always make sure to put their best fashion foot forward; be it at the airport or movie promotions. Recently, South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal grabbed all the attention over her promotional wardrobe for the upcoming Telugu film Mosagallu. The stunner had a few rounds of interviews down South and a grand pre-release event to attend this week and must say, she has a penchant for playing around with her style. Kajal treated us with gorgeous and different looks and her promotional wardrobe for the film is proof. She did not repeat any style!

Her looks for the film's promotions were on-point and she made sure to step out in her comfy best. Be it floral saree to co-ord sets, Kajal Aggarwal's impeccable style statement has once again managed to grab the attention. Mosagallu starring Vishnu Manchu and Suniel Shetty is all set to release tomorrow, March 19, and ahead of it, here's a look at Kajal Aggarwal's promotional style file.

Take a look:

1. In Nikita Mhaisalkar:

The Singh actress grabbed all the attention during her recent interview for the upcoming Telugu film. Kajal opted for an oh-so-gorgeous multi-coloured box top in carpet print and sequins embroidery that she paired with a matching thigh-high slit-cut skirt. This ensemble is one you can’t miss!

2. In Pankaj and Nidhi:

Kajal Aggarwal looked every bit classic and stylish in a blue floral print pantsuit paired with a long jacket. From head to toe, Kajal looked stunning and we are all heart.

3. In Arpita Mehta saree:

For the grand pre-release event of Mosagallu, Kajal graced the starry night in pearl and olive green classic sari blouse set with cowrie shell detailing. She kept her hair open in soft curls and accessorised the look with giant chand bali earrings. We loved it!

4. In Payal Khandwala:

For one of the events recently, Kajal opted for staggered stripes patterned handwoven silk kurta, and she looked every bit elegant in it. The relaxed silhouette featured deep slits from both sides and the stunner teamed it with maroon palazzos. Kajal completed her look with hair tied in a low ponytail and accessorised with a choker. Yay or Nay?

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

