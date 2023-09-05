Proof that Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna share good bond irrespective of their big screen clashes

Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna have time and again been pitted against one another. As the two actors began their careers around the same time and rose to stardom simultaneously, there were constant comparisons between the two superstars of Telugu cinema. Whenever two actors with a similar career trajectory have their initial burst of stardom around the same time, these comparisons are sort of inevitable. But Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna have made sure that their professional rivalry does not extend to a personal level, and they are known to share a good bond with each other.

Time and again, the two biggies have had their films clash against each other, but irrespective of that, Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna have always maintained a cordial bond.

Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna share a good bond of mutual respect

An instance that took place thirty years ago clearly underlines the mutual respect between Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna. The said incident took place when Balakrishna was shooting for his 1990 movie Nari Nari Naduma Murari. For the uninitiated, the film also featured Shobana and Nirosha.

Most of the shooting for Nari Nari Naduma Murari took place at Chiranjeevi’s guest house in Chennai. The Bholaa Shankar actor’s guest house, Honey House, is located in the Velachery area of Chennai. Also to add, the guest house is one of the most prized possessions of our beloved Megastar. Nari Nari Naduma Murari was a very special film for Nandamuri Balakrishna, as it was his 50th outing as an actor. Therefore, the film’s director, A Kodandarami Reddy, wanted to shoot the film at an ideal location.

Eventually, Reddy's quest inadvertently led him to Chiranjeevi’s guest house in Chennai, where a huge chunk of the film’s portions were shot. And, Chiranjeevi agreed for the team of Nari Nari Naduma Murari to shoot their film in the Honey House. Allegedly, 90% of the film’s portions were shot there. Also to note, Nari Nari Naduma Murari was highly successful at the box office when it was released.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna have a history of clashing with each other at the box office. Just this year, the latter’s Veera Simha Reddy clashed with the former’s Waltair Veerayya.

