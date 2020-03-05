Prostitution Racket: Actors Dorababu and Paradesi ARRESTED

Popular comedy show Jabardasth fame Dorababu was present in the apartment when police busted the sex racket on Wednesday, March 4.

He along with another Jabardasth contestant Paradesi were caught while they were trying to get away when the police raided. Police immediately arrested them and are currently in the custody.

Police reached at the location after getting a tip-off that a luxury apartment in the Madhavaram area of the city is witnessing male guests daily. The police are investigating the matter and more details about the sex racket will be out soon.

Dorababu and Paradesi of Hyper Aadi team have always been in the news but this time, they have hit the headlines over this shocking news.

