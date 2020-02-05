Protagonist for Atlee's next REVEALED; Check details

According to media reports, director Atlee will be collaborating with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his next film.

While it was earlier reported that director Atlee’s next film will be produced by Sun Pictures and Vijay will be the protagonist, a report in Galatta media stated that the director will be collaborating with Bollywood star for the first time. It was also mentioned in the report that Sun Pictures are not producing the movie. Though it gets us excited to know that Atlee wi9ll be working with Shah Rukh Khan for his next, it comes as a disappointment to know that Thalapathy 65 will not be directed by Atlee, for we all know the magic that the partnership of the director and actor makes.

Galatta media quoted a source as saying, “Atlee is for sure doing Shah Rukh Khan’s film and that is 100% happening. That will be his immediate next project. The news about Sun Pictures is completely not true”

i have a huge amount of love and respect for #SRK sir and he also loves my work. Soon, hopefully, we will do something about it.#AskAtlee https://t.co/3pPL2sXcAz — atlee (@Atlee_dir) October 24, 2019

Atlee’s last film was Thalapathy Vijay, Bigil. The sports drama had Nayanthara playing the female lead. Vijay was seen playing dual role in the film. Jackie Shroff played the role of the baddie in the sports drama. Vivekh and Yogi Babu played supporting roles. Meanwhile, Sun Pictures’ next film will be Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168. The film has four leading ladies including Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara. Currently, the yet to be named film is being shot in Hyderabad Ramoji film city.

Credits :Galatta Media

