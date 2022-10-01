'Proud and blessed' Jyotika shares glimpses of National Awards evening with hubby Suriya and kids

Soorarai Pottru, the 2020-released autobiographical drama marked Suriya’s first collaboration with the talented filmmaker Sudha Kongara. The movie, which was loosely based on Air Deccan’s founder GR Gopinath’s life, was bankrolled by Suriya and his wife, actress Jyotika, under their home banner 2D Entertainments. The highly acclaimed film won big at the 68th National Film Awards, by winning 5 awards in different categories. Suriya and leading lady Aparna Balamurali won the awards for Best Actor and Best Actress respectively, while the film earned the Swarna Kamal award for Best Feature Film.

The Soorarai Pottru team received prestigious honours from the President of India Droupadi Murmu, at the grand National Film Awards event which was held in New Delhi, on September 30, Friday. Jyotika, the proud producer who received the Swarna Kamal award took to her official Instagram page and shared glimpses of the great evening. “Proud and blessed!” wrote the actress-producer, who shared pictures with husband Suriya, kids Dev and Diya, Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara, and leading lady Aparna Balamurali.