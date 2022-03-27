Proud dad Allu Arjun pens an emotional note for Arha as she graduates from another class

One of the most bankable actors right now, Allu Arjun is an equally triumphant father to his two endearing kids Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan. The Pushpa star makes a big deal whenever his kids reach a new milestone. Following the pattern, doting dad Allu Arjun dropped an adorable picture celebrating his little one's graduation.

Sharing this charming photo, the star wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations to my Lil graduate #alluarha Soo proud of you my baby".

Check out the picture below:

Allu Arjun kickstarted the weekends with a movie night with his family. The lovely couple and their cute little munchkins were papped after their movie night in Hyderabad last night.

Aside from moving swiftly ahead in her academic trajectory, Arha is also stepping into the entertainment industry with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. Arha will be seen playing the role of Prince Bharat in Gunasekhar's directorial. Derived from Kalidasa's well-known tale of the same name, Samantha will be seen playing the titular role of princess Shakuntala, while king Dushyanta will be portrayed by Dev Mohan.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun will soon start shooting for the second part of his much-appreciated flick, Pushpa: The Rise. Just as the original movie, the sequel will also be directed by Sukumar.

The actor also has an untitled project alongside Koratala Siva in the pipeline. His other ventures incorporate an unnamed movie with SS Rajamouli. Allu Arjun was also spotted at Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office a couple of days back. Something interesting cooking there as well it seems.

