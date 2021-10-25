‘Proud daughter, Proud wife’: Aishwarya R Dhanush drops picture of Rajinikanth & Dhanush with their awards

Aishwarya R Dhanush is a proud daughter and a wife today as her father Rajinikanth and husband Dhanush were conferred with national awards. The elated daughter took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures featuring Rajinikanth and Dhanush with their awards. At the 67th National Film Awards, Rajinikanth received Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and his son-in-law and actor-filmmaker Dhanush bagged the Best Actor award.

Rajinikanth's daughter and Dhanush's wife, director-singer Aishwarya, posted two photos of the actors and wrote, "They are mine ... and this is history #prouddaughter #proudwife." The first picture featured Rajinikanth and Dhanush holding their respective prizes. The second one showed the superstars happily posing with Aishwarya.

Before the event began, Rajinikanth said, "I'm very happy that I won the Dadasaheb Phalke award. I never expected that I'd get the award. I'm sad that KB sir (K Balachandar) is not alive when I get this award." For the unversed, the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards should have been held last year, however, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event got postponed and so were the 67th National Film Awards. In his speech after receiving the award, Rajinikanth remembered his mentor K Balachander and said "I'm extremely happy to receive this and thank the government for it. I dedicate by the award to my mentor guru, Balachander sir."