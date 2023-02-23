Proud father Chiranjeevi REACTS as Ram Charan becomes first Telugu star to appear on Good Morning America

The megastar took to social media and shared he is a proud father. He wrote, "A Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan,features on the famed #GoodMorningAmerica. Amazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli's brain, envelopes the world!"

The RRR star Ram Charan appeared on the most popular show, Good Morning America and has taken internet on the fire. He happened to be the first Indian celeb to attend the event. Now, the actor's father Chiranjeevi has reacted to the big news and expressed his happiness.

This is a proud moment for Telugu cinema, since Ram Charan is the first Telugu star to appear on Good Morning America. Previously, Priyanka Chopra has appeared on the show numerous times.

Talking about RRR, the film portrayed a fictitious story of two legendary revolutionaries- Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem who fight for their country in the 1920s. The film was released on 25th March 2022 and became the third-highest-grossing Indian film and the second-highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.

Ram Charan is all set to become a father and he spoke about this on the show as well. He and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child together.

Recently, in an interview, Charan for the first reacted to becoming a father in an interview in Los Angeles. He said, Ram Charan said, "NTR was the first person to call when I decided to make the announcement. I think we are really happy. All of us are doing well in our lives, professionally and personally. We are seeing a new dimension. To add on more people to our life is always beautiful. And my mom and dad are really that happy we are making new addition and this time it's not a dog."