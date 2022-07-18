Proud father R Madhavan REACTS as his son Vedaant breaks national junior swimming record; See post

R Madhavan's son Vedaant is a champion and always manages to make the nation proud. On Sunday, the Rocketry: The Nambi Effect shared a video as his son, swimmer Vedaant Madhavan broke a national junior record at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships. The 16-year-old champ broke the record of 16:06.43 seconds in the 1500m freestyle event by clocking 16:01.73 seconds and took home a gold medal. The actor is a proud dad as he reacted and said 'never say never'.

Sharing the video of his son Vedaant on social media, Madhavan wrote, Never say never. (Folded hands, red hearts and hug emojis). National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken." Celebs like Arya, Khushbu Sundar, and Raadhika Sarathkumar also reacted to Vedaant's new swimming record and sent in their good wishes.

Take a look at the video here:​

In April, Vedaant won a silver medal in swimming at the Danish Open 2022. Keerthy Suresh, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Kangana Ranaut were among those who praised the athlete as well as the actor. For the unversed, the star kid is an excellent sportsman who has bagged many accolades in competitions.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan is enjoying the success of his recently released film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film marks the directorial debut of Madhavan. In the movie, he essayed the role of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan. The film is based on the life of the scientist who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. The film is running successfully in theaters and several celebs and fans have been lauding it with huge responses.

Also Read: R Madhavan calls Hrithik Roshan his 'special hero always' as latter hails him for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect