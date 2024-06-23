'Proud' Namrata Shirodkar gives peek into 'special evening' with Mahesh Babu from son Gautam's first theater show in London

Mahesh Babu, the superstar, is one of the most well-known performers in the film business right now. His son Gautam Ghattamaneni recently received his diploma, and the family celebrated their son's special day by getting together.

Now, in a recent update, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared another joyous moment from their son Gautam’s first theater show in London.

Namrata Shirodkar says she is ‘proud’ of son Gautam

In the early hours of June 23, Namrata took to her social media platform Instagram, and shared an array of pictures, with her entire family, including Mahesh Babu and their kids.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Such a special evening so so proud of @gautamghattamaneni his first theatre stage performance all the way in London .. and what a show it was .. loved it ! And loved you more my son”

Shirodkar further suggested, “All kids should attend this little summer programme with @joyofdrama ' to explore ur inner self !!” The former actor concluded her note by mentioning that the evening with special friends and family was ‘funtastic’. She said she is “happy and grateful.”

In the pictures, Mahesh Babu can be seen in his dynamic new avatar wearing a cap while posing with his better half Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara, and son Gautam Ghattamaneni.

Advertisement

Soon after Namrata's post went online, fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement and happiness for the entire Ghattamaneni family.

A user wrote, “Happy to see you all god bless though.” Another one wrote, “Am proud of the entire family. Great work. All the love from Kolkata.”

Mahesh Babu's upcoming films

Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli are working together on a huge project that should be a visual feast for the actor’s devoted followers.

The ongoing movie, which is currently working under the tentative title SSMB 29, is expected to be a big-budget drama based on the backdrop of African jungles.

Mahesh's character is said to draw inspiration from Hindu mythology's Lord Hanuman. Preliminary reports suggest that the film starring the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor, currently titled SSMB 29, was originally intended to be called Maharaja. As of yet, there has been no formal announcement or confirmation of it.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Watch: Mahesh Babu's son Gautam's massive transformation will leave you stunned; Namrata Shirodkor shares workout glimpse