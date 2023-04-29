PS 2 actor Vikram calls Aishwarya Rai 'good friend,' reveals special bond with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya

Ever since Ponniyin Selvan 2 released, everyone has been talking about Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who play the roles of Aditya Karikalan and Nandini and Mandakini. Their chemistry and screen presence has left audiences awestruck and fans can't wait to watch them share screen space again. Now, in a recent interview, the Mahaan actor revealed that he is "good friends" with Aishwarya and her husband Abhishek Bachchan as well.

Speaking about his relationship with the couple and their daughter Aaradhya, Vikram said, "She (Aishwarya) is someone who takes her job very seriously. I share very very special friendship with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya and Aishwarya. And, of course, Mr Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan)... it's the nice relationship I have with them. It's been about work, but otherwise whenever we get time, we chill."

Vikram reacts to his chemistry loved by fans in PS 2

He also reacted to fans loving their chemistry and how they want them to share screen space again. At a promotional event in Delhi, he said, "We are good friends." He added, "On the Internet it's crazy because you see a lot of fans saying 'Oh my god we need to see these two together. Why are they never... some guy give them a film where they fall in love with each other or they end up being happily married or whatever'."

He went on saying, "Fans like to see visuals of us which I think Mani Ratnam sir played to his advantage. In the first part, I only see her in one scene. You don't know how many scenes I am going to see her in second part. But that one scene was enough to evoke so much love, romance and pain in the viewer, and I think that will happen even in the second half."

In Ponniyin Selvan 2, Vikram plays Aishwarya's love interest. This film marks their second collaboration after Raavan, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is receiving massive responses from audiences and is leaving a mark at the box office as well. The film reportedly earned nearly Rs 33-35 crores across languages on the first day. The sequel features Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trish Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others reprising their roles respectively. AR Rahman is the music composer of the film.

