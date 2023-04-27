PS 2 EXCLUSIVE: Jayam Ravi, Karthi open up about 5 years journey; Aishwarya Rai says 'none of us felt time'

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 is just one day away from its grand release on April 28. The star-studded team, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trish Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Jayam Ravi interacted with Pinkvilla exclusively and opened up about their five years journey of Ponniyin Selvan.

Exactly, five years ago, on 11 December 2019, Ponniyin Selvan went on floors. The team shared their thoughts on working on the film for five years. When asked what they are feeling about the five-year journey, 'Aishwarya stated 'isn't it amazing how none of us felt the time', to which the entire team agreed and nodded their heads.

Jayam Ravi added, "We are emotional, words are not coming out of our mouths, and the thoughts are heavy now. I have cried enough. It's the moment of realisation that made me emotional one day but I have realised that it is emotional, this travel" Trisha and Aishwarya pulled Jayam's leg if he is going to be crying again and how his eyes are glimmering. Karthi further added, Best moments in life, you cross then realize, whereas this film we knew from day one that this film is very special. So take in as much as you can. So I'm not thinking even after the next second, I'm just taking in what is now. I'm not going to think about what is going to happen tomorrow or the day after. I'm not worried about that. That's how I really enjoyed this entire film. I think me and Ravi worked together a lot and we would say 'macha we will not get it again'. Enjoying this, riding on a horse, falling on the horse, every bit of it.

Jayam Ravi continued, every day on the set, "Karthi had to ride a horse, it was a massive horse", which left Aishwaryaa Rai and Trisha Krishnan in splits.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is written by Elango Kumaravel and Mani Ratnam, itself an ambitious adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthi’s magnum opus novel of the same name. The film has its music scored by A R Rahman while Ravi Varman cranks the camera. It is financed by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under their banners Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.