PS I: Karthi shares a funny story of watching Aamir Khan's Rangeela during his college days

Karthi recalled watching Aamir Khan’s Rangeela when he was in college, at the Ponniyin Selvan promotional event held in Mumbai.
Ponniyin Selvan’s cast and crew members are currently busy with the promotions of the magnum opus. The team recently wrapped up the South India promotions for Mani Ratnam’s film. The Ponniyin Selvan team, including lead actors Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan attended a press meet in Mumbai along with director Mani Ratnam and music composer AR Rahman. During the interaction with media representatives, Karthi shared a funny story about watching Aamir Khan’s Rangeela when he was in college.
When the journalists asked Karthi to share his experiences of watching Hindi films, the actor replied: “So many Hindi films in my college times. I would clearly remember Rangeela. You know, we went there to watch ‘Tanha Tanha’, we booked three shows back-to-back, and we were running inside the theatre. And we had to be thrown out. But we got the tickets for the next show and we came back. So, Tanha Tanha – like Aamir Khan sir, Rahman sir’s music (humming the tune). I can never forget it. If you play that music, I will go back to my college days”
Chiyaan Vikram, on the other hand, recalled watching Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam. For the uninitiated, Tere Naam is the official remake of Sethu, the 1999-released film that featured Vikram in the titular role. The movie, which was directed by Bala, gave the actor his first big break in Tamil cinema.
Coming to Ponniyin Selvan, the Mani Ratnam directorial features Karthi in the role of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, the orphaned prince of the Vana clan. Vanthiyathevan is one of the most loved characters from Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan novel. Chiyaan Vikram, on the other hand, is playing crown prince Aditya Karikalan. Jayam Ravi is playing Arumozhi Varma aka Raja Raja Chozha, the future emperor. Trisha Krishnan essays the role of princess Kundavai Devi, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears in a double role, as antagonist Nandini and Mandakini. Ponniyin Selvan 1 is gearing up for a grand release on September 30, Friday.
