PS Mithran gives an explanation after Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero lands in trouble

After reportes emerged about PS Mithran's Hero being stolen, the director has now revealed his take in the story.

After a former assistant director of Atlee, Bosco Prabhu alleged that the story of Hero was written by him, the movie’s director PS Mithran has now come up with an explanation. While releasing copies of letters that he had sent to Writers' Association and FEFSI regarding the allegation, Mithran pointed out that he and two of his co-writers were present at the FEFSI office and narrated their side of the story with valid proof. Apparently, he also requested to compare the stories by someone not involved in this issue.

It was earlier reported that the South Indian Film Writers' Association (SIFWA) President K Bhagyaraj had written to Hero's director PS Mithran seeking clarification. It was also alleged that PS Mithran did not respond to the letters sent by K Bhagyaraj. Directed by PS Mithran, Hero is a superhero thriller film. The film speaks about the importance of education system and how students should follow their passion. Produced by KJR Studios, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Abhay Deol and Arjun Sarja in prominent roles.

Amid all this, reports have emerged that PS Mithran will be joining hands with Karthi and the film will go on floors in April 2020. The film will be bankrolled by Lakshman who already produced Dev, which did not shine at the box office. Since Karthi is busy with the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, the makers will shoot Karthi’s portions after the magnum opus. PS Mithran’s previous movie with Vishal was a huge hit and it was lauded by critics and audiences.

