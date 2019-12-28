PS MIthran to join hands with Sivakarthikeyan yet again? Find out

If media reports are to be believed, director PS Mithran will be joining hands with Sivakarthikeyan yet again for his next.

While Sivakarthikeyan and PS Mithran are still basking the success of their first collaboration Hero, new reports have emerged, claiming that the duo will be seen joining hands for yet another project. According to Times Of India, PS Mithran will be directing Sivakarthikeyan in his next. This report comes amid speculations that claimed that PS Mithran will be directing Karthi’s next film. However, Karthi is currently busy with the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which will go on for another six months.

Reports claim that the director decided to do a film with Sivakarthikeyan in the gap of six months. There has been no official word from the director about any of the claims yet. It is to be noted that PS Mithran’s Irumbuthirai was also appreciated hugely and it was a box office hit. Even though Hero had a box office clash with Karthi, Jyothika starrer Thambi, the film is shining at the box office. Online bookings are going well, with reservations being made in a fast pace. It is expected that the film will turn into profitable venture for their producers.

Meanwhile, Hero landed in trouble after a former assistant director of Atlee, Bosco Prabhu launched a complaint to the South Indian Film Writers' Association, that the director of Hero, PS Mithran has stolen his story and made 'Hero'. While answering to the allegation, PS Mithran wrote to Writers' Association and FEFSI. Mithran pointed out that he and two of his co-writers were present at the FEFSI office and narrated their side of the story with valid proof. Apparently, he also requested to compare the stories by someone not involved in this issue.

