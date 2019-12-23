PS Mithran to rope in Karthi for his next project? Find Out

Director PS Mithran, who is known for his films like Hero and Irumbuthirai, will be directing actor Karthi's next.

In what comes as an exciting news to the fans of actor Karthi, reports suggest that the actor will be collaborating with director PS Mithran for a yet-to-be-named project. This year, the actor has given two box office hits - 'Kaithi' and 'Thambi'. He is currently in Thailand shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Apparently, he will be there for two months. Along with him, Jayam Ravi and Vikram are also in Thailand for the movie’s shooting.

According to India Glitz, Karthi's project with PS Mithran will start sometime in April. The film will be bankrolled by Lakshman who already produced Dev, which was a tanked at the box office. Apparently, Karthi will be seen in dual roles and one of the characters will be seen in long hair. It looks like a major coincidence as his character in Ponniyin Selvan will also have long hair. Reportedly, the makers will shoot the other role’s portions after his shooting for Ponniyin Selvan is finished.

This will be Karthi’s maiden collaboration with the director. The director rose to fame after his film with Vishal, Irumbu Thirai became a huge success. His movie Hero with Sivakarthikeyan was released recently and the film is getting positive reviews from audience and critics. Reports suggest that his project with Karthi will have the director's regular crew members including Yuvan Shankar Raja, George C Williams and Ruben. Meanwhile, Karthi’s Thambi was released simultaneously in Tamil and in Telugu (Donga). The family entertainer is getting positive response from the movie buffs.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

