PSI Song Chola Chola: Chiyaan Vikram aka Aditha Karikalan's energy is contagious in this powerful track

During an interview with Pinkvilla, filmmaker Mani Ratnam talked about the challenges he faced while making the magnum opus, and why it consumed so much from him, "Replying to this, he said, "It is a classic first of all. It is love by the people. It is probably a bestseller. Till today, in every book festival, it is the one that sells the most, it is something which people have taken to their heart and I have too. So, it was a dream for me to try and do this film, and in a way, it is right that I waited this long because I think today's technology has improved so much that we are able to do this film without too many compromises, and we have the liberty of doing it in two parts, which also makes it a little easier to condense a five-part book into a feature film."

