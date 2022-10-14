PSI Song Chola Chola: Chiyaan Vikram aka Aditha Karikalan's energy is contagious in this powerful track
The makers of magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I have unveiled the Chola Chola song. Check it out.
Mani Ratnam's latest directorial Ponniyin Selvan I is both commercial and critical success. The period action drama released in the cinema halls on 30th September this year. Now, the makers have dropped the latest track from the movie, Chola Chola. The powerful number features Chiyaan Vikram's character, Aditha Karikalan from the film. The lively number is taken to a whole next level with the actor's contagious energy.
Chola Chola has been sung by Sathya Prakash, in collaboration with VM Mahalingam and Nakul Abhyankar, while the lyrics have been penned by Ilango Krishnan. Ponniyin Selvan I features Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in main roles, along with Sarath Kumar, Parthiban, Jayaram, Lal, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rahman, Riyaz Khan, Kishore, Jaya Chitra, Sarah Arjun, and Arjun Chidambaram in supporting roles.
Check out the song below:
During an interview with Pinkvilla, filmmaker Mani Ratnam talked about the challenges he faced while making the magnum opus, and why it consumed so much from him, "Replying to this, he said, "It is a classic first of all. It is love by the people. It is probably a bestseller. Till today, in every book festival, it is the one that sells the most, it is something which people have taken to their heart and I have too. So, it was a dream for me to try and do this film, and in a way, it is right that I waited this long because I think today's technology has improved so much that we are able to do this film without too many compromises, and we have the liberty of doing it in two parts, which also makes it a little easier to condense a five-part book into a feature film."
