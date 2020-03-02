PSPK 26 First Look OUT: Pawan Kalyan starrer titled Vakeel Saab; Power star's avatar as lawyer is captivating

Amidst all the excitement, the first look of Pawan Kalyan from his comeback film is out. Along with the first look, the makers have announced the film's title and its called Vakeel Saab.

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for his comeback project, which is tentatively titled as PSPK 26. The shooting of the film kick-started last month in Hyderabad and few leaked photos of the actor from the sets have already raised high curiosity among the audience. Helmed by Venu Sriram, the Pawan Kalyan starrer has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's in stores next. Amidst all the excitement, the first look of Pawan Kalyan from the film is out. Along with the first look, the makers have announced the film's title and its called Vakeel Saab.

PSPK 26, which has been titled Vakeel Saab, is Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan. One can see in the first look, Pawan Kalyan chilling like a boss as a lawyer and its quite captivating. The Hindi version of the courtroom drama managed to hit the right chord with the audience. Now, it remains to see if Pink Telugu remake can create the same impact to spread the powerful message among the audience. Jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the upcoming Pawan Kalyan starrer is being helmed by Sriram Venu. Trivikram Srinivas has written dialogues for the film.

Check out Pawan Kalyan's first look from Vakeel Saab:

Ahead of the first look, music composer SS Thaman tweeted, “It’s goona be the #weekoftheyear !! Get ready my dear friends and lovely fans of our leader @PawanKalyan gaaru #PSPK26FirstLook many many many more surprises coming your way !! What an adrenaline

It’s goona be the #weekoftheyear !!

Get ready my dear friends and lovely fans of our leader @PawanKalyan gaaru #PSPK26FirstLook many many many more surprises coming your way !!

What an adrenaline rush Let’s do it guys I am with U @SVC_official #dilraju Garru pic.twitter.com/mQ8eotCtAz — thaman S (@MusicThaman) March 1, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More