PSPK 26: Pawan Kalyan kick starts shooting for Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink Telugu remake

The south superstar Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback and will be essaying a powerful role in the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink. The actor will be seen playing the role which was originally played by Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan. The film will be directed by Venu Sriram and the shooting of PSPK 26 goes on floors from today. The actor-politician is back in action and has finally kick-started shooting for Pink remake. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the film lives up to audience's expectations.

This untitled project will be produced by Boney Kapoor in collaboration with Dil Raju under the banner Bayview Projects LLP in association with Sri Venkateswara Creations. The music of the film will be by Thaman. The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the film's female lead. Meanwhile, the Tamil version of Pink remake featured Thala Ajith and it was produced by Boney Kapoor. The film not only opened to a massive response from the audience and critics but also earned big numbers at the box office.

Let’s all pray for the divine guidance of ‘Swami Vivekananda’ on this auspicious day for the awakening of youth towards the service of our Karma Bhoomi’ Bharatha Varsha’ pic.twitter.com/5ozSm0tHoG — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, there are a lot of speculations that National Award-winning director Krish has approached Nayanthara and Pawan Kalyan for his next. The film is apparently based on a real-life incident. In fact, apparently, Pawan Kalyan has also done his look test for the same.

Pawan Kalyan had created his own party in 2014 called Jana Sena Party. He is returning to big screen after a long break.

