PSPK 27 Pre Look Poster: Pawan Kalyan's unique get up from his next period drama with Krish unveiled

On Pawan Kalyan's 49th birthday, the makers of his 27th film have release pre look poster and it is sure to leave you stunned.

As earlier we reported, filmmaker Krish has teamed up with Pawan Kalyan for a mega-budget period film, tentatively called, PSPK 27. The movie was launched this year and is set in pre-independent India and reportedly, will be released in Hindi as well. However, there is no official word regarding the same. Meanwhile, on Pawan Kalyan's 49th birthday, the makers of his 27th film have release pre look poster and it is sure to leave you stunned. Pawan Kalyan makes a statement in a warrior kind of get up as he wears a couple of rings, Kada on his hand, and an eagle brooch on his waist. Reportedly, he is playing the role of a thief ala Robin Hood.

Pawan Kalyan's look is going viral on social media and fans can't keep calm to know more about his role in the film. However, the makers are yet to announce the same. Produced by AM Ratnam, the period drama will have music by MM Keeravani and Jnana Sekhar is the cinematographer. The film is expected to release next year in mid-2021. Check out Pawan Kalyan's pre-look below and share your thoughts on the same in the comment section below.

The shooting of PSPK 27 will go on floors after Krish wraps up his new film with Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh.

Meanwhile, last seen in Agnyaathavaasi, Pawan Kalyan is all set to make a comeback with Vakeel Saab. The film is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink. Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, and it also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla. Shruti Haasan is also a part of the film. However, the makers are yet to make an official word regarding her part in Pawan Kalyan starrer.

