PSPK Rana Movie titled Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan is back and looks powerful as ever in the first teaser

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's next film has been titled, Bheemla Nayak. The makers have made this big announcement by releasing the first glimpse of Pawan Kalyan as Bheemla Nayak. On Independence Day, the makers of the film have released the first teaser and S Thaman's mind-blowing background score is the highlight.

Pawan Kalyan as Bheem is seen on a mass rampage in the teaser in which he challenges Danny aka Daniel Shankar in his trademark power style. The Powerstar's look and getup has grabbed everyone's attention. When he says 'Aey Danny Bayataku Rara Kodaka', it is sure to create madness among the fans. Thaman's mindblowing background score takes the impact of the teaser to the next level. Rana Daggubati will be seen as Daniel Shankar as another lead along with Pawan Kalyan.

Check out the teaser below:

Bheemla Nayak releases in Makar Sankranti week, on January 12th 2022. Going by the Glimpse, the movie promises to be a perfect festive treat for the fans. The first single from the film will be out on September 2nd as Pawan Kalyan's birthday special gift.

Nithya Menen will be seen alongside Pawan Kalyan in the film. Filmmaker Sagar K Chandra is wielding the megaphone for Bheemla Nayak.

Trivikram Srinivas has penned the script. Ravi K Chandran is handling the camera while National award winner Naveen Nooli is on the edit.

Naga Vamsi is bankrolling the film on a grand scale under Sitara Entertainments banner.

Also Read: Paagal Movie Review: A muddled love story where romance is a farce