PSPK26 First Look: Pawan Kalyan starrer makers share a glimpse to make audiences feel the adrenaline rush

Pawan Kalyan's PSPK26, the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Hindi film, Pink, has been the talk of the town since its inception. The first look of the film will be out tomorrow.

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is all set for his comeback film tentatively titled, PSPK26. Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Hindi film, Pink, this Pawan Kalyan starrer has been the talk of the town since its inception. Ever since the announcement of PSPK 26, fans can't keep calm to know what’s more in the stores next. Amidst all the excitement, the new update of the film has come out. The makers have released a glimpse of first look from the film. Featuring Pawan Kalyan, the official first look will be out on March 2nd at 5 PM.

Ace music director SS Thaman tweeted, “It’s goona be the #weekoftheyear !! Get ready my dear friends and lovely fans of our leader @PawanKalyan gaaru #PSPK26FirstLook many many many more surprises coming your way !! What an adrenaline rush.” Jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the upcoming Pawan Kalyan starrer is being helmed by Sriram Venu. Trivikram Srinivas has written dialogues for the film.

Check out the pre-first look of Pawan Kalyan starrer PSPK26:

It’s goona be the #weekoftheyear !!

Get ready my dear friends and lovely fans of our leader @PawanKalyan gaaru #PSPK26FirstLook many many many more surprises coming your way !!

What an adrenaline rush Let’s do it guys I am with U@SVC_official #dilraju Garru pic.twitter.com/mQ8eotCtAz — thaman S (@MusicThaman) March 1, 2020

Pawan Kalyan will be playing the lawyer to the three leading female actors. The south flick will see actor Prakash Raj essay the role of the defence lawyer. The courtroom drama was also made in Tamil featuring Thala Ajith. The Tamil version of the film received a positive response. Now, it remains to see if Pink Telugu remake can create the same impact to spread the powerful message among the audience.

Credits :Twitter

Read More