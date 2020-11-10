PSPK27: Director Krish wants to shoot a small portion without lead actor Pawan Kalyan?

News reports on PSPK27 state that lead actor Pawan Kalyan may not join the cast and crew of the period drama before April 2020.

The latest news reports about the upcoming Pawan Kalyan starrer PSPK27 state that the director Krish wants to film a small portion next month. The news reports further go on to add that this small portion from the upcoming drama will not require Pawan Kalyan. The news reports about the much awaited Krish directorial state that the lead actor Pawan Kalyan may not join the cast and crew of the period drama before April 2020. The news reports about the Power Star state that the southern star has resumed shooting for his highly anticipated drama Vakeel Saab.

The film is helmed by ace director Venu Sriram. The shooting of the upcoming Krish directorial had begun at the start of the year. The news reports also add that the director was busy with his other film with Rakul Preet Singh and Vaishnav Tej. The director will then go on to shoot the period drama next month but with the lead actor. The news reports add that Krish has to shoot the small portion as he has to give the portion to the VFX team.

Pawan Kalyan will reportedly complete the filming work of Vakeel Saab and then move on to shooting the much awaited remake of Malayalam flick called Ayyapanum Koshiyum. The super hit film featured actor cum director Prithvirak Sukumaran and Biju Menen in the lead. Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Vakeel Saab is also a remake of Bollywood film Pink.

