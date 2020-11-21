PSPK27: Niddhi Agerwal to play the leading lady in Pawan Kalyan starrer?

Directed by Krish, PSPK27 is touted to be a period drama, and reports suggest that Ram Charan will be playing a cameo role in the film.

It was announced on the birthday of Power Star Pawan Kalyan that he will be collaborating with director Krish for his upcoming film tentatively titled PSPK27. Now, a new report has come up stating that Niddhi Agerwal will be playing the leading lady for the film. However, no official announcement regarding her starring is made yet by the makers. On September 2, director Krish took to his Twitter space and revealed Pawan Kalyan’s pre look for the film, where he was seen in a warrior avatar.

Earlier reports suggested that Arjun Rampal will be playing the main antagonist and the film will be a pan Indian one. It is expected that more reports on the film’s cast and crew will be published soon. It was also reported earlier that Ram Charan will be seen in a cameo role in the film. Recent reports also suggested that the makers are looking to reduce the budget of the film due to the Coronavirus crisis. Krish had reportedly planning on having two songs in the film which would have been duet songs. Now, news reports are coming in that makers are planning to cut one song from the film as massive sets will have to be created for the same.

Also Read: Allu Arjun recreates the classic song Anjali with his daughter Arha and it is too adorable to miss

Other than this, Niddhi Agerwal has a Kollywood film titled Eeswaran with Silambarasan. Directed by Suseenthiran, the rural drama’s teaser was released by the makers on Diwali. The film is set to be released on Pongal 2021. Photos of Niddhi Agerwal with Simbu surfaced online and they went viral. Pawan Kanlyan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×