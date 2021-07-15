  1. Home
PSPK27: Senior cameraman Prasad Murella walks out of Pawan Kalyan starrer?

While there is no announcement on the same, renowned senior cinematographer Ravi K Chandran might step in for Prasad Murella.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2021 05:55 pm
PSPK27 movie update PSPK27: Senior cameraman Prasad Murella walks out of Pawan Kalyan starrer?
Pawan Kalyan's upcoming untitled Telugu film PSPK 27, directed by Krish has been the talk of the town since its inception. The makers had planned to resume the shoot this week in Hyderabad but cancelled it suddenly after senior cameraman Prasad Murella decided to walk out of the film. According to media reports, a tiff with the makers is said to be the reason behind his exit from the film. However, no official word on the same has been made yet. Prasad Murella has earlier worked with Pawan Kalyan for movies like Attharintiki Daaredhi and Katamarayudu. 

While there is no announcement on the same, renowned senior cinematographer Ravi K Chandran might step in for Prasad Murella. The shooting of the film has now been postponed by a week. Besides PSPK 27, Pawan is expected to play the role of a cop in a Saagar K Chandra directorial. He has already started shooting for the Telugu remake of Sachy's Malayalam thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum. 

Coming back to PSPK 27, the film is slated to have a theatrical release on Sankranti 2022. The film is helmed by Krish known for his 2015 National Award-winning film Kanche and Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika. 

Announcing the film earlier this year, the makers tweeted, "Get ready to witness the Periodic Extravaganza and Might Power Fire like never before on Big Screens." 

Take a look:

