PSPK28: Director Harish Shankar shares a video of Pawan Kalyan's memorable roles; Fans go berserk

Director Harish Shankar shared a video on Instagram and promised vintage Pawan Kalyan in #PSPK28 with the caption “Let’s witness this energy again.”

Pawan Kalyan, popularly known as the 'Powerstar of Tollywood', has gained a blockbuster success with Vakeel Saab after the political sabbatical. The actor is power-packed with back-to-back films, one such is with director Harish Shankar. The film is tentatively titled PSPK28. Apart from pre look poster, the makers have made it clear that no updates will be released till Ugadi, next year. In the meantime, director Harish Shankar is keeping the fans engaged in new ways.

On Sunday, Harish Shankar shared a compilation of clips from Pawan Kalyan's old films and wrote, “Let’s witness this energy again.” The video shows clips of Pawan Kalyan from Badri, Khushi, and other films. Fans are resharing this video on social media platforms and are also excited to witness a vintage Pawan Kalyan in PSPK28.

After the Superhit film Gabbar Singh, PSPK28 will mark the second collaboration of Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar, so the expectations are sky-high. The director is currently working on the script and the film is yet to go on the floors. The film is said to be a political drama with the backdrop of police, focusing profoundly on every issue society faces today. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. The power-packed combination of Pawan Kalyan, Harish Shankar, and Devi Sri Prasad is back again after 8 years and garnering anticipation everywhere. PSPK28 is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. There was a buzz that Samantha Akkineni might have been roped in to play the female lead in the project, however, no official announcement has been made yet.

Credits :Harish Shankar Instagram

