PSPK28: Harish Shankar announces Devi Sri Prasad as the music composer for the Pawan Kalyan starrer

Director Harish Shankar tweeted saying that music composer Devi Sri Prasad will be doing the music for the upcoming Pawan Kalyan starrer.

The south director Harish Shankar will be helming the upcoming film PSPK28 with Pawan Kalyan in the lead made a crucial announcement today. The director Harish Shankar tweeted saying that music composer Devi Sri Prasad will be doing the music for the Pawan Kalyan starrer. This news update has made the hashtag #PSPK28 trend on Twitter. The fans and film audiences are delighted to hear this latest news update about the Harish Shankar directorial. The dynamic duo of Harish Shankar and Devi Sri Prasad had worked together previously in the blockbuster film, Gabbar Singh.

This film also had the actor cum politician Pawan Kalyan as the lead. The director shared in his tweet that it was the best time to announce the exciting news of the music director coming on board for the highly anticipated film PSPK28. The director's update comes on a special occasion when the film Gabbar Singh completed 8 years since its release. On the work front, the south star Pawan Kalyan who is fondly known as Power Star by his fans and film audiences will also play the lead role in the much-awaited drama Vakeel Saab.

Check out Harish Shankar's tweet:

It is a wonderful day. As enrgetic as the release day 8 years ago. What better day to announce that we are coming back together to recreate the same musical energy again. ThisisDSP will be scoring music for #PSPK28.

We are coming again

Ippude modalaindi.... pic.twitter.com/hXTA0cPDXW — Harish Shankar .S (harish2you) May 11, 2020

This film is a remake of the Bollywood film titled Pink. Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role of a lawyer which was originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The first look of Vakeel Saab has generated a lot of intrigue and curiosity among the fans and followers of the south actor. Now, with the latest news update of Devi Sri Prasad coming on board of PSPK28, the fans are hoping for some chartbusters in the film.

