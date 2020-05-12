PSPK28: Pawan Kalyan to romance Manasa Radhakrishnan in his upcoming film with Harish Shankar?

Pawan Kalyan will be reportedly romancing Manasa Radhakrishnan in his upcoming project that will be helmed by Harish Shankar. Read on for further details.

Pawan Kalyan’s fans are quite excited after the announcement that the South star will be collaborating with Harish Shankar who is accredited with blockbuster hits like Gabbar Singh for his next movie which has been tentatively titled PSPK28. It has also been confirmed that the music for this new project will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Interestingly, the latter and Harish Shankar had previously collaborated for Gabbar Singh too that featured Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

Now, the latest round of buzz suggests that the power star will be seen opposite Manasa Radhakrishnan in the movie. The latter is a 21-year old actress from Kerala who has appeared as a child artist in Malayalam movies like Uriyadi and Crossroads. However, no official confirmation has been made on the part of the makers of PSPK28. The shocking part here is that they have not even denied the speculations! Only time will tell whether the two actors will collaborate for the movie or not.

(ALSO READ: #PSPK28: Harish Shankar announces Devi Sri Prasad as the music composer for the Pawan Kalyan starrer)

As for Pawan Kalyan, the power star will be making a comeback after a long hiatus with Vakeel Saab. For the unversed, it happens to be the remake of the 2016 Bollywood movie Pink featuring Amitabh Bachchan, and others in the lead roles. Pawan Kalyan will be stepping into Big B’s shoes for the movie. The social thriller also features Nivetha Thomas, Anasuya Bhardwaj, Prakash Raj, and others in the lead roles. The first look of the power star from Vakeel Saab has also been unveiled by the makers.

Check out Pawan Kalyan's first look from Vakeel Saab below:

