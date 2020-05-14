PSPK28: Pawan Kalyan starrer's title and female lead yet to be finalized, reveals Harish Shankar

Pawan Kalyan starrer PSPK28's director Harish Shankar has revealed that the female lead as well as the title of the movie is yet to be finalized. Read on for further details.

A lot of speculations are rife after it has been announced that Pawan Kalyan will collaborate with filmmaker Harish Kalyan for a new project that has been tentatively titled PSPK28. As per reports, the movie’s music will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad. For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar have earlier teamed up for some blockbuster hits like Gabbar Singh because of which fans are eagerly waiting for more updates and other information about the upcoming movie.

Recently, it was reported that actress Manasa Radhakrishnan has been roped in opposite the power star in the movie. The latest round of buzz also suggested that it has been named Ippude Modalaindi. Of late, Harish Shankar has spilled the beans about all of this stuff related to PSPK28. First of all, he has quashed the rumors of Manasa being roped in for the movie stating that the female lead is yet to be finalized. Moreover, the filmmaker has also said that its official title is yet to be announced.

Talking about Pawan Kalyan, the actor will be making a comeback after a long hiatus with the much-anticipated movie Vakeel Saab. It happens to be a remake of the 2016 Bollywood social thriller titled Pink featuring Amitabh Bachchan, and others in the lead roles. Ardent fans of Pawan Kalyan are quite excited about the movie for all the obvious reasons. His first look from Vakeel Saab has already been unveiled.

Check it out below:

